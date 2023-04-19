Father of Dadeville shooting victim Marsiah Collins remembers his son

In Alabama, a community is coming to terms with how a Sweet 16 party ended with the shooting deaths of four young people. Another 28 were injured.

We take a moment to remember one of the victims, Marsiah Collins. He was a 19-year-old musician and football player, headed to Louisiana State University. He was also a big brother and a son.

His father Martin Edward Collins joins host Robin Young to reflect on his son’s life. He says his son should have been able to attend a birthday party without being gunned down.

Marsiah Collins. (Courtesy of Martin Edward Collins)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.