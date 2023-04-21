© 2023 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Will record-breaking snowpack help Utah's vanishing Great Salt Lake?

Published April 21, 2023 at 7:40 AM CDT
Low water levels are visible at the Great Salt Lake on Aug. 02, 2021 near Magna, Utah. As severe drought continues to take hold in the western United States, water levels at the Great Salt Lake, the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, have dropped to the lowest levels ever recorded. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Low water levels are visible at the Great Salt Lake on Aug. 02, 2021 near Magna, Utah. As severe drought continues to take hold in the western United States, water levels at the Great Salt Lake, the largest saltwater lake in the Western Hemisphere, have dropped to the lowest levels ever recorded. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

This year’s snowpack in Utah is the deepest recorded ever, but may not be enough to replenish the Great Salt Lake which, according to a recent report, could dry up in five years.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with one of the authors of that report, Bonnie Baxter, the director of the Great Salt Lake Institute at Westminster College in Salt Lake City, Utah.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.