Amid book bans that target LGBTQ literature, transgender authors continue to tell their own stories

With laws limiting the rights of transgender people often in the news, Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Traci Thomas, creator of “The Stacks” podcast, about fiction and nonfiction books by transgender authors and books that address transgender topics.

Book recommendations from Traci Thomas

Fiction



Nonfiction



Upcoming

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.