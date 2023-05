King Charles III is set to be crowned this weekend in a highly publicized coronation. And while thousands of people are likely to turn out and watch, not everyone is a fan of the monarchy.

We hear about how people are feeling about the coronation from Femi Oke, host of Al Jazeera English’s “The Stream.”

