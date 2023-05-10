© 2023 KUAF
CNN faces criticism for hosting voter town hall with Trump in New Hampshire

Published May 10, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT

Former president Donald Trump will return to New Hampshire Wednesday night for a CNN town hall. The event has sparked controversy among many Democrats, student groups and media watchers, who are criticizing the network for giving such a platform to Trump, who has a long record of spreading lies.

WBUR’s Anthony Brooks reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

