George Santos in custody, facing 13 federal charges

Published May 10, 2023 at 8:33 AM CDT
George Santos has been arrested on federal criminal charges. The Republican congressman has faced outrage over revelations he fabricated parts of his life story, including lying about being a wealthy Wall Street dealmaker. (Andrew Harnik/AP)
Republican Congressman George Santos is in custody and is set to face 13 federal charges in court Wednesday. He is charged with seven counts of wire fraud, three counts of money laundering, two counts of making materially false statements to the House of Representatives and one count of theft of public funds.

NPR’s Brian Mann is outside the courthouse in New York and joins host Deepa Fernandes for the latest on this developing story.

