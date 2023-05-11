Asylum seekers share their stories as Title 42 comes to an end: What Biden's new rule means for them

Hear this interview on our podcast, Here & Now Anytime.

Immigrant advocacy organizations are on the ground along the U.S.-Mexico border to help explain the impact of the public health order Title 42 coming to an end Thursday, and what that means for asylum seekers. They say they hope individual experiences do not get lost in the news coverage of the story.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with two migrants to hear why they left their home countries and hope to claim asylum in the U.S.

The Biden administration has finalized a rule that would make it much more difficult for most people to claim asylum at the U.S.-Mexico Border, just as the public health order Title 42 is set to expire. Officials say the goal is to discourage migrants from crossing the border illegally and to create new legal pathways.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Jennifer Babaie, director of legal services at Las Americas immigrant advocacy center.

Editor’s note: The migrants in this segment are identified by their last name only because they fear for their safety.

