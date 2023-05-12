'Omar' opera wins Pulitzer Prize for music

Click here for the original audio.

The Pulitzer Prizes were announced this week. And the prize for music went to the opera “Omar.” Rhiannon Giddens wrote the libretto. She composed the music along with Michael Abels. The opera brings to light and life the true story of an enslaved man, Omar Ibn Said. His life shatters several myths about slavery; He was well-educated. He was Muslim. He also wrote his autobiography in Arabic.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee spoke in October with co-composer Michael Abels and director Kaneza Schaal.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

