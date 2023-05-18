It's getting hot in here: Heat levels will break records in the next 5 years, organization predicts

Prepare for some serious heat, warns the World Meteorological Organization. Their data and models show that our planet is on track to break record levels of heat over the next five years And we may pass a major climate change threshold.

