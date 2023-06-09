'Shang Chi' actor Simu Liu tells his own origin story in memoir 'We Were Dreamers'

Click here for the original audio.

We revisit host Anthony Brook’s conversation with actor Simu Liu from May 2022. In Liu’s memoir “We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story” he talks about his parents’ struggles in China and Canada and his own journey to becoming Marvel’s first Asian superhero. The book is now out in paperback.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.