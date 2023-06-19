Secretary of State Antony Blinken has 'candid meeting' with China's President Xi

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken for 35 minutes Monday in Bali. It’s the latest effort by the Biden administration to thaw diplomatic tensions with the superpower.

We get the latest with Yuka Kobayashi, lecturer in China and International Politics at SOAS University of London.

