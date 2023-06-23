Unions moving into new role in economic climate

Unions appear to be gaining new strength, helped by inflation issues and a still-tight job market. Boeing, Starbucks, UPS and even Hollywood are all in the midst of negotiations or struggling with issues relating to collective action.

Bloomberg senior editor Mike Regan joins host Deepa Fernandes for more on the power unions seem to be gaining.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.