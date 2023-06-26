What to do after national test scores plunge

National test scores again show dramatic drops in student achievement in math and reading since the pandemic. Students across the country from all racial and ethnic backgrounds showed losses in math in the latest National Assessment of Educational Progress test results.

The test is dubbed “the nation’s report card.” And administrators say the latest findings are like an alarm indicating the pervasiveness of pandemic learning loss. So what do we need to do to help students make up for the loss?

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Tom Kane, professor of education and economics at the Harvard Graduate School of Education and faculty director of the Center for Education Policy Research at Harvard.

