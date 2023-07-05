Community Spotlight: Arisa Health

Arisa Health of Northwest Arkansas is looking to fill out its ranks of the Therapeutic Foster Care Program. It serves children in foster care who need more structured, individualized treatment for things like mental and behavioral issues and works to train foster care parents to help. Arkansas' foster care program has hundreds of such children but only a handful of foster parents with the training to care for them. Pete speaks with Tiffany Boyle - Therapeutic Foster Care Specialist - about the needs of Arisa Health.