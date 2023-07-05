© 2023 KUAF
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: Arisa Health

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published July 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT

Arisa Health of Northwest Arkansas is looking to fill out its ranks of the Therapeutic Foster Care Program. It serves children in foster care who need more structured, individualized treatment for things like mental and behavioral issues and works to train foster care parents to help. Arkansas' foster care program has hundreds of such children but only a handful of foster parents with the training to care for them. Pete speaks with Tiffany Boyle - Therapeutic Foster Care Specialist - about the needs of Arisa Health.

Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
