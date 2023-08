The devastating wildfires in Maui are reducing its legacy to ashes, as historical sites on the former capital of the Kingdom of Hawai’i burn down.

Here & Now‘s speak with Ronald Williams Jr., a historian and archivist at Hawai’i State Archives to learn about the history we’re losing as these fires continue to rage on.

