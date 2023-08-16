© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Family separated by Maui families reunited by grassroots supply network

Published August 16, 2023 at 8:11 AM CDT

The death toll of the Maui wildfires is still growing, but amidst so much destruction, there have been moments of lightness. One separated family found a way to be reunited in all the chaos, thanks to the grassroots supply network that’s sprung up to keep the community going.

NPR’s Lauren Sommer went along on their journey.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.