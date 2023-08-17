'The Border Simulator' poetry book explores encounters at U.S.-Mexico border

In the new book “The Border Simulator” poet Gabriel Dozal tells stories of a brother and sister and their encounters with the U.S.-Mexico border. English and Spanish versions of the poems are side by side in the book.

Host Deepa Fernades speaks with Dozal and translator Natasha Tiniacos.

Gabriel Dozal is the author of “The Border Simulator.” (Patri Hadad)

Natasha Tiniacos translated “The Border Simulator.” (Olivia Divecchia)

Book excerpt: ‘The Border Simulator’

By Gabriel Dozal, translated by Natasha Tiniacos

Excerpted from “The Border Simulator” by Gabriel Dozal. Copyright © 2023. Reprinted with the permission of Penguin Random House.

