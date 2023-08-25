© 2023 KUAF
A group of parents is pushing back on DeSantis' anti-LGBTQ+ restrictions in Florida schools

Published August 25, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
An American flag flies with a pride flag outside of a home in Florida. (Lynne Sladky/AP)
As schools get back in session in Florida, parents are pushing back on the new restrictive rules LGBTQ+ students have to navigate. These include limited instructions on gender and sexual identity, teachers not being required to use a student’s preferred pronouns and transgender students having to use the bathroom that corresponds with their sex at birth.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes talks with Nadine Smith, executive director of Equality Florida, the organization that created Parenting with Pride, a new support group and resource for LGBTQ+ families.

