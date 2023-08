WPLN criminal justice reporter Paige Pfleger joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong to discuss the joint investigation with ProPublica into Tennessee’s flawed gun dispossession system. The findings show that a large number of domestic violence homicides are carried out by people who were legally barred from having guns.

