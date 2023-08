Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Grist’s Lylla Younes about an enduring lack of trust in Jackson, Mississippi’s water system, a year after a water crisis. Officials insist the water is safe, but two local groups have filed a petition for more relief with the EPA.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.