The push forward and pull back of DEI efforts in corporate America

It seems the so-called racial reckoning in corporate America may have been short-lived.

A flurry of hiring of diversity, equity and inclusion specialists followed the murder of George Floyd three years ago. And now, DEI executives leaving their posts or being let go.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Shaun Harper, provost professor at the University of Southern California. He is also the founder and executive director of the USC Race and Equity Center.

