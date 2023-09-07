The impacts of sports betting

With pro football back on TV with kickoff Thursday night, millions of Americans will legally bet on this game.

Five years ago, the Supreme Court paved the way for states to legalize sports betting. And today, sports gambling is now legal in two-thirds of states. It’s a growing revenue stream for those states and the NFL.

But there’s a darker side: addicted sports gamblers and athletes suspended for betting, among other issues.

Professor Lia Nower, director of the Center for Gambling Studies at Rutgers University, joins us.

