Supreme Court begins new term under ethical questions

The Supreme Court begins its fall term on Monday. Justices are scheduled to hear high-profile cases on guns, abortion and free speech. But the court is facing loud calls for ethics reform and blowback over recent decisions.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Imani Gandy, editor at large for Rewire News Group and co-host of the podcast “Boom! Lawyered.”

