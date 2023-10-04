© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MacArthur Fellow Imani Perry shares what drives her in this political moment

Published October 4, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
Imani Perry attends the 73rd National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
Imani Perry attends the 73rd National Book Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, in New York. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Imagine if you had enough money to pay your bills and do your best creative work — no strings attached — simply because someone believes you have game-changing potential. That’s the thinking behind the prestigious MacArthur Fellowships.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with MacArthur Fellowship winner Imani Perry, a professor and scholar of race, gender, sexuality and African and African American Studies at Harvard University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.