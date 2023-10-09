© 2023 KUAF
Israel and Palestine embroiled in deadliest conflict since Yom Kippur War of 1973

Published October 9, 2023 at 8:06 AM CDT
Family and friends of fallen IDF soldier Afik Rozental, who died in a battle with Hamas militants, attend his funeral on Oct. 9, 2023 in Kfar Menachem, Israel. On Oct. 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 700 people and wounding more than 2000. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been kidnapped by Hamas and taken into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and ongoing retaliatory strikes by Israel on Gaza killing hundreds. (Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Israel struck more than 500 targets in Gaza overnight after Hamas gunmen killed hundreds of Israelis and abducted dozens more over the weekend. More than 1,000 Palestinians and Israelis have died so far in the deadliest conflict in the region since the Yom Kippur War almost half a century ago.

NPR’s Aya Batrawy joins host Robin Young.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

