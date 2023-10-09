Israel and Palestine embroiled in deadliest conflict since Yom Kippur War of 1973

Israel struck more than 500 targets in Gaza overnight after Hamas gunmen killed hundreds of Israelis and abducted dozens more over the weekend. More than 1,000 Palestinians and Israelis have died so far in the deadliest conflict in the region since the Yom Kippur War almost half a century ago.

