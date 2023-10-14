© 2023 KUAF
Jim Jordan tapped as Republican House speaker nominee

By Susan Davis
Published October 14, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT

House Republicans' latest nominee for speaker, Rep. Jim Jordan seems far short of the required number of votes — and it's unclear he has a path forward.

