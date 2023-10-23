© 2023 KUAF
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: New Beginnings NWA

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published October 23, 2023 at 3:31 PM CDT
New Beginnings Facebook
New Beginnings is a nonprofit dedicated to helping those who have experienced long-term homelessness or face complex barriers to regaining housing. They also advocate for the expansion of supportive living options and join efforts that promote housing justice. Learn more here.

New Beginnings – with the mission to serve our community for the benefit of the under-resourced and vulnerable – will celebrate its second year with an event October 22 from 1pm to 3pm at the New Beginnings Meadow. Pete Hartman speaks with Executive Director Solomon Burchfield for New Beginnings NWA about the event and the work being done to support people facing chronic homelessness.It will include interactive informational tables, music from the Dead Horse Mountain Band, snacks from Secondhand Barbecue...and cake! For more information, New Beginnings NWA on Facebook.

Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
