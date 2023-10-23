Community Spotlight: New Beginnings NWA

New Beginnings – with the mission to serve our community for the benefit of the under-resourced and vulnerable – will celebrate its second year with an event October 22 from 1pm to 3pm at the New Beginnings Meadow. Pete Hartman speaks with Executive Director Solomon Burchfield for New Beginnings NWA about the event and the work being done to support people facing chronic homelessness.It will include interactive informational tables, music from the Dead Horse Mountain Band, snacks from Secondhand Barbecue...and cake! For more information, New Beginnings NWA on Facebook.

