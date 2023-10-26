Amid heavy humanitarian toll, war also brings political implications in Israel

Israel’s war with Hamas after the Hamas attack is causing a devastating humanitarian toll in Gaza. The war also raises questions in Israel about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his past actions toward Palestinians, and his future at the head of Israel’s government.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Roger Cohen of the New York Times.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.