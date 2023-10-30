Remembering Matthew Perry's work as an addiction and recovery advocate

The world is mourning actor Matthew Perry — best known for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on “Friends” — who died on Saturday at age 54.

Perry spoke openly about his struggles with alcoholism and addiction.

We hear from William C. Moyers, who interacted with Perry through his work as vice president of public affairs for the Hazelden Betty Ford Treatment Center.

