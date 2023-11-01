© 2023 KUAF
What's behind the United States' strong support for Israel?

Published November 1, 2023 at 7:20 AM CDT
President Biden joins Israel's Prime Minister for the start of the Israeli war cabinet meeting, in Tel Aviv on Oct. 18, 2023, amid the ongoing battles between Israel and the Palestinian group Hamas. (Miriam Alster/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
More than three weeks into the Israel-Hamas war, President Biden continues to signal his strong support for Israel. That support goes back decades. We look at the political, cultural and religious factors that have contributed.

Here & Now’s Scott Tong speaks with Daniel Hummel, research fellow at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.