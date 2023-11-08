Amtrak's Northeast Corridor, the nation's busiest line, gets $16 billion boost

President Biden has announced a $16 billion boost to improve Amtrak’s Northeast Corridor. It’s the nation’s busiest rail line. He announced it from Delaware, the state he represented in the Senate for decades and commuted from on the train so regularly that he gained the name ‘Amtrak Joe.’ The funding will go to almost 30 projects along the lines connecting cities such as Boston, New York, Philadelphia and Washington D.C.

Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan joins host Scott Tong to discuss this huge regional boost.

