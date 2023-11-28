Republican voters want support for child care. So where are GOP lawmakers on the issue?

Republicans are feeling less pressure to talk about how to support working families with child care. That’s what economy reporter Chabeli Carrazana of The 19th found after contacting every member of Congress for their stance on child care policy.

Carrazana joins Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes to talk about the gulf between what parents need as pandemic relief funding has lapsed — and what lawmakers have to offer.

