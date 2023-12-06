© 2023 KUAF
Deep brain stimulation could aid in recovery from brain injury

Published December 6, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST

A small study suggests that deep brain stimulation can improve focus and attention in people recovering from a moderate or severe traumatic brain injury. This restoration of some executive brain function could offer a path forward for the many veterans and civilians in the U.S. who are living with debilitating impairments due to their injuries with little hope of treatment until now.

NPR’s Jon Hamilton reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.