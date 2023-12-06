© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's the Season of Giving at KUAF! Learn how you can give to KUAF and get gifts in return!

Hostage families calling for Netanyahu's resignation

Published December 6, 2023 at 7:06 AM CST

Families of hostages taken by Hamas held a fiery meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with some reportedly calling for his resignation. Meanwhile, Israel’s bombardment on Gaza continues as aid workers struggle to meet a mounting humanitarian crisis.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Reuters Jerusalem correspondent Emily Rose.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.