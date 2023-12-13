© 2023 KUAF
How young people are navigating climate change

Published December 13, 2023 at 7:40 AM CST
Emma Weber attended a protest in Washington D.C. during September for the reintroduction of the Green New Deal for Public Schools Act. (Heather Chen)
If left unchecked, climate change will most certainly lead to disastrous consequences. We’re already seeing it happen: wildfires turning skies across the country orange, summer temperatures reaching record highs and a megadrought in the West. Young people are among the most concerned about climate change, seeing as they’re the ones going to inherit the world.

Here & Now host Scott Tong speaks with high school students Leanne Nasser and Emma Weber about how climate change is impacting their plans for the future.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.