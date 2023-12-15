© 2023 KUAF
'Far From the Rooftop of the World' book details Tibetans in exile

Published December 15, 2023 at 7:20 AM CST

Journalist and author Amy Yee has a new book out documenting the lives of individual Tibetans living in exile. It’s called “Far From the Rooftop of the World.” The Dalai Lama wrote the forward for the book. It’s a story of land, sovereignty, displacement, exile and nationhood that resonates in the news today.

Yee talks with Here & Now‘s Scott Tong about the book.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.