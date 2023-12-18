© 2023 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
It's the Season of Giving at KUAF! Your support makes all the news, music, and community you get from KUAF possible. Make your tax-deductible gift now!

The U.S. Postal Service's busiest season prompts us to revisit its curious history

Published December 18, 2023 at 6:20 AM CST
USPS deliveries going out by reindeer-pulled sleigh. (USPS)
USPS deliveries going out by reindeer-pulled sleigh. (USPS)

Did you know it used to only cost $.15 to mail a human child? That’s one of the fun facts we learned from a new “A Kids’ History of the United States Postal Service” activity book.

We speak to acting postal historian Steve Kochersperger, who helped develop it.

Owney, the dog that the postal service adopted in 1888. (Courtesy of USPS)

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.