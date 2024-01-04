The energy trends and stories that will drive 2024

Energy and energy transition received a lot of attention throughout 2023. The conversation culminated in the COP28 climate summit in Dubai where agreement was reached to transition away from fossil fuels.

However, the progress on that will be slow, and oil and gas production continued to climb throughout the year. With the Russian invasion of Ukraine ongoing and impacting energy markets, and the unrest in the Middle East including Houthi rebels holding up cargo moving in the Red Sea, what might 2024 hold?

Host Scott Tong sits down with Pulitzer Prize-winning author, energy expert and vice chairman of S&P Global Daniel Yergin for a wide-ranging conversation.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

