The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

California relaxes COVID positive guidelines

Published January 17, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST

California has relaxed its guidelines for people who test positive for COVID.

Now, instead of recommending a 5-day isolation period after a diagnosis, the state is recommending only isolating while symptomatic. If a person’s symptoms are improving, and they don’t have a fever, it is recommended that they go back to their normal activities, although wearing a mask is still encouraged.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong joins us.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

