© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

Congress announces deal to expand child tax credit, but road to passage may be rocky

Published January 17, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST

Democrats and Republicans say they have reached a deal to expand the child tax credit.

The deal would extend larger tax credits to some of the poorest families. And by some estimates, lift 400,000 kids out of poverty. But the path to passage isn’t guaranteed.

We hear from Kris Cox deputy director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a progressive think tank.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.