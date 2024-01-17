© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

Grassroots Ohio group empowers people with felony records to participate in democracy by voting 

Published January 17, 2024 at 6:40 AM CST
Fred B. Ward serves as state director of the grassroots organization Building Freedom Ohio. (Courtesy)
A community organizer in Ohio is helping formerly incarcerated people who feel powerless after leaving prison to feel powerful by engaging in democracy.

Here & Now’s Deepa Fernandes speaks with Fred B. Ward about how his personal experience drives his work in a pivotal election year as state director of the grassroots organization Building Freedom Ohio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

