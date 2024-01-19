© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

Gaza experiencing 'endless chaos and growing despair' according to inside account

Published January 19, 2024 at 7:52 AM CST
The Deir Al Balah shelter. (Courtesy of Philippe Lazzarini)
The humanitarian situation in Gaza grows more dire as the Israel-Hamas war continues to rage in the besieged enclave. Palestinians have limited access to food, clean water and medicine, while disease runs rampant in the crowded shelters housing displaced Gazans.

Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner-general of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNWRA), tells Here & Now host Peter O’Dowd the conditions he witnessed in his recent visit to Gaza.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

