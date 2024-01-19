© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

'The Girl in the Yellow Poncho' explores growing up biracial and abandoned

Published January 19, 2024 at 7:40 AM CST

Click here to read a book excerpt.

We revisit Celeste Headlee’s conversation with journalist and professor Kristal Brent Zook about her memoir “The Girl in the Yellow Poncho ” from September 2023. Zook’s white father abandoned her Black mother when Zook was an infant, and she writes about her struggles with identity and abandonment.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.