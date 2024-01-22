© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

Swatting generates fear and intimidation. It can also destabilize democracy

Published January 22, 2024 at 7:40 AM CST
Swatting is a false 911 call that elicits an armed police response. (Matt Rourke/AP)
The rise of political violence in the United States includes increasing threats to public officials and election officials. Swatting, one type of threat, has been on the rise. It involves a false 911 call that leads to an armed police response.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an authoritarianism expert, explains why swatting is not only a physical threat, it is also an attack on law enforcement and an attack on truth. She is a history professor at New York University, author of the substack newsletter “Lucid” and author of “Strongment: Mussolini to the Present.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ben-Ghiat about the impact of swatting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.