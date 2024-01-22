Swatting generates fear and intimidation. It can also destabilize democracy

The rise of political violence in the United States includes increasing threats to public officials and election officials. Swatting, one type of threat, has been on the rise. It involves a false 911 call that leads to an armed police response.

Ruth Ben-Ghiat, an authoritarianism expert, explains why swatting is not only a physical threat, it is also an attack on law enforcement and an attack on truth. She is a history professor at New York University, author of the substack newsletter “Lucid” and author of “Strongment: Mussolini to the Present.”

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong talks with Ben-Ghiat about the impact of swatting.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

