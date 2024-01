Over the weekend, tens of thousands of Germans turned to the streets to protest the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The demonstrations came after a report that members of the party had discussed mass deportations.

We get the latest from Kate Brady, Germany reporter with our partners at the Washington Post.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.