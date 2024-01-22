© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

Trump versus Haley in New Hampshire primary after DeSantis drop-out

Published January 22, 2024 at 6:06 AM CST

With Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis out of the race, Former President Donald Trump faces former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary and for the GOP nomination.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Al Cardenas, former chairman of the Florida Republican Party and former chairman of the American Conservative Union which runs the high-profile Conservative Political Action Conference.

