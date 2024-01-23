© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

Death penalty opponents protest execution in Montgomery, Alabama

Published January 23, 2024 at 6:33 AM CST

Anti-death penalty advocates are rallying in Montgomery, Alabama, to protest the scheduled execution of Kenneth Smith. Smith was convicted for the murder of an Alabama woman in 1988.

After a botched lethal injection in 2022, the state is now trying to kill him through an untested method involving nitrogen gas. We get the latest from Kyle Gassiott, reporter and director of Troy Public Radio.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.