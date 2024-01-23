© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

How AI deepfakes like fake Biden robocall pose risks to elections and democracy

Published January 23, 2024 at 7:11 AM CST

The New Hampshire attorney general’s office is investigating recorded calls that sounded like President Biden telling voters not to cast ballots in the primary. It’s an example of a deepfake: artificial audio generated to mislead people.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Carah Ong Whaley of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics, about how deepfakes and artificial intelligence are being used and could be used to disrupt elections.

