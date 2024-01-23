© 2024 KUAF
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

How do politics corrupt nonpartisan electoral mapmaking?

Published January 23, 2024 at 7:40 AM CST

Millions of Americans will vote this year in districts whose borders cut profiles that even Salvador Dali couldn’t dream up.

Gerrymandering — lawmakers drawing district maps to let politicians essentially choose their voters instead of the other way around — is nothing new.

That’s why 22 states have some kind of independent commission to handle map drawing every ten years. But independent commissions aren’t always independent.

A new investigation from ProPublica has some insight into how politics can corrupt nominally nonpartisan mapmaking.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with ProPublica’s Marilyn Thompson.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.