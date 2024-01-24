© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees' next public meeting is scheduled for January 24-25th at the University of Arkansas Little Rock. KUAF is posting public notice of this meeting in compliance with the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Communications Act Certification Requirements for Community Service Grant Recipients. Click here for more information on the Board of Trustees' meetings.

Carbon emissions linked to controversial fishing practice of bottom trawling

Published January 24, 2024 at 6:11 AM CST

Bottom trawling tears up the seafloor, but it might also produce a significant source of planet-warming emissions.

A new study finds that the practice of dragging huge fishing nets churns up carbon-rich sediment that can make its way into the atmosphere.

We get the latest on the study and its critics from Grist’s Max Graham.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2024 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.